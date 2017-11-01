49ers' Leger Douzable: Two sacks Sunday
Douzable recorded five tackles, all solo, and two sacks in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
Douzable made his presence felt in just his second game with the 49ers this season. He is now just half a sack shy of tying his single-season high, a milestone he could potentially surpass Sunday against the Cardinals.
