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49ers' Mike Evans: Not practicing, but catches passes

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Evans (quadriceps) didn't don a uniform at Monday's practice, but he did make some stationary over-the-shoulder catches during special-teams drills, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Evans is the latest 49ers wide receiver to miss practice due to injury, with Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reporting the 13-year pro is dealing with a strained quad. With Ricky Pearsall (knee) on injured reserve and out for the season and Christian Kirk (calf) and rookie second-round De'Zhaun Stribling (hamstring) also tending to health concerns, Deebo Samuel is the clear-cut top available player at the position for San Francisco, while Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing are next up for reps.

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