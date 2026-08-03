49ers' Mike Evans: Not practicing, but catches passes

Evans (quadriceps) didn't don a uniform at Monday's practice, but he did make some stationary over-the-shoulder catches during special-teams drills, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Evans is the latest 49ers wide receiver to miss practice due to injury, with Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reporting the 13-year pro is dealing with a strained quad. With Ricky Pearsall (knee) on injured reserve and out for the season and Christian Kirk (calf) and rookie second-round De'Zhaun Stribling (hamstring) also tending to health concerns, Deebo Samuel is the clear-cut top available player at the position for San Francisco, while Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing are next up for reps.