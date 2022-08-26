Burks suffered a knee injury during Thursday's preseason game at Houston, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After spending the 2021 season with the Packers, Burks joined the 49ers in March of 2022 and just injured his knee during the 49ers' preseason finale against the Texans. With Curtis Robinson (ankle) out and Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair not in uniform, it's likely that San Francisco will rely on Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Marcelino McCrary-Ball and Segun Olubi for the remainder of Thursday's contest.