Moore carried once for 10 yards and brought back two punts for 11 yards and four kickoffs for 92 yards in Sunday's 42-38 win over the Bears.

Moore played just four of the 49ers' 72 snaps on offense in the win, but he made his mark during his time on the field. His 10-yard carry early in the second quarter was good for a first down, extending a drive that culminated in Brock Purdy's three-yard rushing touchdown. Moore also made a splash on special teams, with his 92 kickoff return yards marking his fourth-best total of the season. He'll continue to serve as the 49ers' top return man in Saturday's regular-season finale versus the Seahawks.