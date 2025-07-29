The 49ers placed Jackson (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Jackson was taken to a local hospital after suffering an injury during Sunday's practice. He was discharged Monday, but by being placed on IR, the 2021 sixth-round pick will be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the 49ers. Jackson appeared in three regular-season games for the Panthers in 2024, logging 49 snaps (28 on defense, 21 on special teams) without otherwise recording a stat.