Eagles' Tarron Jackson: Signs with Philly

The Eagles signed Jackson to a contract Monday.

Jackson missed the 2025 season due to an undisclosed issue. The linebacker rotted away on the 49ers' injured reserve as he worked his way back from injury and is now ready to perform with the Eagles in 2026. The linebacker will have a tough task climbing a strong depth chart, and his odds of making the 53-man roster are a long shot. Jackson was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and the 28-year-old may be hoping to rekindle what the team saw in him five years ago.