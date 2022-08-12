Coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Lance will play in Friday's preseason game against Green Bay, Briana McDonald of the 49ers' official site reports.
Shanahan said he'd like Lance to play in the first and third games of the preseason. Other starters figure to play, though it isn't clear if that includes superstars like LT Trent Williams, WR Deebo Samuel and TE George Kittle.
