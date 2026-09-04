Marshall was added to Carolina's practice squad Thursday, Darin Gantt of Panthers.com reports.

Marshall went undrafted in 2025 but has been affiliated with the Browns ever since, mostly serving as a member of the team's practice squad. However, he didn't make Cleveland's 53-man roster and was cut Sunday. The 24-year-old most recently appeared in three preseason games for the Browns in 2026, amassing 46 yards off 23 carries while adding six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. While Marshall still has a way to go before taking the field for a regular-season game, he will get another opportunity to remain in the league in some capacity with the Panthers' practice squad.