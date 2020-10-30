Rosas (undisclosed) was removed from the practice squad injured list Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The 2018 Pro Bowler made his first appearance of 2020 in Week 4, knocking down four of five field goals against the Bengals. He was, however, relegated to the practice squad upon Stephen Hauschka's return from a knee injury. With starter Josh Lambo coming off injured reserve Oct. 22, Rosas may not get another shot with the active roster unless Lambo were to struggle. That seems unlikely given that Lambo has eclipsed a 90 percent field-goal conversion rate each of the past three years.