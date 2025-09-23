default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bachman reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Bachman was elevated to the active roster for the third game in a row, failing to record any stats while playing four snaps on offense and 15 snaps with the special-teams unit in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Commanders. The wide receiver will now be ineligible to appear in another contest this season unless the Raiders officially sign him to the active roster.

More News