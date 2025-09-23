Bachman reverted to the Raiders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Bachman was elevated to the active roster for the third game in a row, failing to record any stats while playing four snaps on offense and 15 snaps with the special-teams unit in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Commanders. The wide receiver will now be ineligible to appear in another contest this season unless the Raiders officially sign him to the active roster.