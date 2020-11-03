Morris reverted back to the Giants' practice squad Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
With Devonta Freeman sidelined due to an ankle injury, the Giants elevated Morris to reinforce the backfield for Monday's game against the Buccaneers. Predictably, Wayne Gallman led the way with 32 of 74 offensive snaps en route to 13 touches for 62 yards and one TD, but Morris (21 and 8-28-0, respectively) was close behind him while Dion Lewis served as the pass-catching option, hauling in two of three targets for eight yards and a score. If Freeman doesn't make much progress this week, Morris may again be called upon Sunday at Washington.