Witherstone (toe) has been waived/injured by the Chiefs, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Witherstone injured his toe in Sunday's preseason opening 26-24 loss to the Saints. He is now in danger of being placed on injured reserve should no team claim him off waivers. If that occurs, the cornerback would be in line to miss the remainder of the season unless both he and Kansas City come to terms on an injury settlement.