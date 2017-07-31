Brown was waived by the Seahawks on Monday.

Brown signed with the Seahawks in March, and participated in the team's offseason program. He was waived to make room for Mike Morgan, who has previously played with the club. The 27-year-old Brown spent the first three seasons of his career with the Ravens before bouncing around between the Jaguars, Jets, and Seahawks all within the last year. He will presumably clear waivers and look for a new landing spot.