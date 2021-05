Honka has signed with Lulea HF of the SHL, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Honka returned to the Stars on a one-year deal for the 2020-21 campaign after spending the 2019-20 season in Finland, but he spent the entirety of the year in the minors, picking up five points in 17 contests. It wouldn't be surprising to see him remain overseas for the remainder of his playing career.