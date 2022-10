Santos was perfect on four field-goal attempts and three extra-point tries in the Bears' 33-14 win over the Patriots on Monday.

Santos has made at least three field goals in three of his last four games, but he has a total of one field-goal attempt over his other three games this season, making him a boom-or-bust kicking option in fantasy leagues. As part of his 15-point outing Monday, Santos knocked down attempts from 23, 38, 42 and 50 yards out.