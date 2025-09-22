Bears' Cairo Santos: Perfect in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santos made his only field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Cowboys.
Santos' field goal came from 30 yards out. The veteran is now two of three on field-goal tries and 10-for-10 on extra-point attempts in 2025. If the Chicago offense can stay hot, he should be in line for enough chances to make him fantasy relevant.
