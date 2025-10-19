Williams completed 15 of 26 passes for 172 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while netting minus-2 yards on four carries in the Bears' 26-14 win over the Saints on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, one which he recovered and the other which remained with Chicago.

Williams' final line underscores the unremarkable performance he authored in the double-digit home win. The 2024 first overall pick averaged 6.6 yards per attempt and generally scuffled against a beatable Saints defense, posting his lowest passing yardage total of the campaign. Williams did connect on another three completions of 20+ yards, and his 20 such passes on the season are exactly half the tally he generated in that category across 17 regular-season games in 2024. Williams next faces off with an inconsistent Ravens defense on the road in a Week 8 matchup next Sunday afternoon.