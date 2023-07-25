General manager Ryan Poles confirmed Tuesday that Claypool is "good to go" and will practice Wednesday, Zack Perason of 247Sports reports.

Poles said Claypool's placement on the PUP list was because he "just needed an extra day or two" to get right," per Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site. Claypool, who joined the Bears mid-season last year, should benefit from a full offseason to get up to speed with the playbook and build chemistry with Justin Fields. He figures to operate as the team's No. 3 wideout behind DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney.