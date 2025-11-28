Moore brought in two of five targets for 17 yards and rushed once for 10 yards in the Bears' 24-15 win over the Eagles on Friday.

Just five days following a two-touchdown effort against the Steelers, Moore was virtually a non-factor in Friday's upset victory. Moore has topped out at two catches and 18 receiving yards in three of his last four games, making his 5-64-2 line versus Pittsburgh in Week 12 an outlier within that stretch. Caleb Williams' inconsistencies certainly don't help the veteran receiver's cause, but he figures to at least draw plenty of targets in a critical Week 14 road clash against the Packers on Sunday, Dec. 7.