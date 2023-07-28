Sanborn, who was placed on injured reserve in December after suffering an ankle injury, is participating in training camp practices, Sean Hammond of the Daily Herald reports.

Sanborn worked his way to a starting role for the Bears in 2022 after they traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens. Sanborn finished the season with 64 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery in 14 games and averaged 11 tackles per game as a starter. He was cleared by doctors earlier in the week and is being reincorporated into practice slowly after spending the spring rehabbing from his ankle injury. Once healthy, Sanborn figures to play a prominent role in the linebacker corps alongside T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds.