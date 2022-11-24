Fields (shoulder) was limited in practice Thursday.
On Wednesday, Fields clarified the nature of the injury to his left, non-throwing arm, calling it a separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments. So far, he's had a cap on his reps this week, leaving just one more opportunity to log a full practice Friday. Fields also told Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune that he intends to play Week 12 if he believes he can protect the shoulder in question. Having said that, if Fields receives a questionable designation for Sunday's contest at the Jets, his status won't be confirmed until 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Trevor Siemian is on hand to start at quarterback for the Bears if Fields is deemed unable to do so.
