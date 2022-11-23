Fields said Wednesday that the injury to his left, non-throwing arm is a separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bears aren't conducting a full practice to kick off Week 12 prep, but Fields will be listed as limited on the team's practice estimate, coach Matt Eberflus told Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site earlier Wednesday. Per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune, Fields himself added that Eberflus has said to him, "If I feel I can play, if I feel I can go out there and protect myself, then I'll be able to go. So I'm going to see how it feels each day." Fields seems poised to test out his injured shoulder Wednesday through Friday in order for he and the Bears to come to a consensus on if he'll play Sunday at the Jets. If he's unable to, Fields will yield the start under center to backup Trevor Siemian.