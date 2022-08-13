Fields went 4-for-7 for 48 yards in Saturday's preseason opener against Kansas City. He added one rush for 10 yards.

Fields led the Bears' first three drives on the day, all three of which ended in punts. Two of his four completions went for two or fewer yards, and he was also sacked twice. While it wasn't the most impressive preseason debut for Fields, he'll nevertheless enter the season without any threats to his starting job.