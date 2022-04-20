Fields is learning a new offense that's expected to cater to his strengths the Bears' Official Site reports.

After entering his rookie season as a backup, Fields now enters camp working with the first team with the entire offense learning the team's new offensive system. With the coaching staff intent on putting Fields' in the best position to succeed, it's likely that his running ability along with his ability to throw deep will be prioritized. After averaging 56 rushing yards over the Bears' last five games, he should be considered to have a top-12 scoring floor at the quarterback position.