Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Fields (shoulder) will be listed on Wednesday's estimated practice report as a limited participant, Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports reports.

Chicago will host a walk-through practice Wednesday, but Fields has been cleared to take on-field reps and isn't considered a candidate for injured reserve, per Eberflus. Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports that the Bears still consider Fields day-to-day, so the quarterback's health will need to be monitored closely, as it appears his status for Week 12 won't be solidified until Chicago's coaching staff has had every opportunity to evaluate him in practice. Trevor Siemian would start Sunday versus the Jets if Fields isn't deemed ready to play.