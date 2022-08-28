Blasingame had one carry for six yards in the Bears' 21-20 win against the Browns on Saturday.
Blasingame played with the first-string offense when the Bears had a fullback on the field. With it looking like the Bears will roster a fullback, he seems likely to make the regular-season roster. However, he may not see more than a rushing attempt or two in any given week.
