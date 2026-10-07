Monangai (toe/thumb) did not practice Wednesday.

The thumb injury was known coming out of Sunday's win, but the toe issue is a new revelation. Monangai peeled off 146 yards over 30 carries before coach Ben Johnson announced that the second-year back was dealing with a thumb issue. The Bears kept him out of practice Wednesday, so Monangai's status is now on the radar for the rest of the week. Of note, D'Andre Swift (hip/knee) also did not practice Wednesday. Chicago's run game has been key to keeping things on track in Caleb Williams' absence.