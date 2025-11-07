Coach Ben Johnson said Friday that he believes "in a guy having the hot hand," which may sway the RB pecking order between Monangai (ankle) and typical No. 1 option D'Andre Swift (groin/personal) on Sunday against the Giants, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. "One guy, if he's feeling it and giving us a spark, we might lean on that a little bit longer," Johnson added.

With Swift absent this past Sunday at Cincinnati, Monangai took full advantage of the opportunity, reeling off 198 yards from scrimmage on 29 touches. That would indicate Monangai has the so-called "hot hand" at the moment, and while both he and Swift followed up limited sessions Wednesday with full listings one day later, Swift didn't practice Friday due to a personal concern and is listed as questionable for Week 10 action. The Bears have a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, meaning Swift's status will become known about 90 minutes prior to that. In any case, Monangai is slated to be a part of Chicago's backfield this weekend, but how large his workload may be remains to be seen.