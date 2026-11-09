Monangai (thumb/toe) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers.

Monangai finally was able to mix into drills Friday for the first time since emerging from Week 4 with a turf-toe injury, going down as a limited participant. The Bears kept the door open for him to return by giving him a questionable designation, but after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday morning that Monangai isn't expected to play in Week 9, his inactive status doesn't come as a surprise. However, Rapoport also noted that Monangai is on pace to be back in Week 11 versus the Saints following a Week 10 bye. In the meantime, D'Andre Swift will be Chicago's lead runner, with Roschon Johnson backing him up.