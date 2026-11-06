Monangai (thumb/toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported Monangai took part in drills Friday for the first time since suffering a turf toe injury against the Jets on Oct. 4, and the activity was enough to give him a chance to return to action this weekend. The Bears play on Sunday Night Football in Week 9, so there won't be many options to pivot to if Monangai ends up missing a fifth consecutive contest. Even if he's able to suit up, it stands to reason he likely won't handle his normal workload (16.3 touches per game this season), especially with fellow RB D'Andre Swift running on all cylinders at the moment.