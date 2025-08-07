Bears' Roschon Johnson: Nursing foot issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (foot) is not participating in practice Thursday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Johnson's status now looks uncertain for Sunday's preseason opener against the Dolphins, though there's not yet any reason to suspect his foot injury is anything more than minor. Per Mark Carman of CHGO Bears and WGN Radio, Johnson spent Tuesday's practice mostly working in as a short-yardage specialist around the goal line. He appears to be facing real competition from rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai for the No. 2 role behind D'Andre Swift.
