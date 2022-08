Ebner (ankle) is one of three running backs on Chicago's initial 53-man roster, Larry Mayer of ChicagoBears.com reports.

It's an excellent sign for the rookie sixth-round pick, both in terms of his standing with the team and his recent ankle injury. Ebner doesn't figure to have much of a role early in the season behind David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, but the ankle won't necessarily be a limiting factor early on.