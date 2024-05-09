The Rams are slated to waive Skowronek, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Skowronek, a 2021 seventh-round pick, finished his third season with the Rams with a career-low 66 receiving yards across 17 appearances, while mostly contributing on special teams. The soon-to-be 27-year-old is versatile enough to line up in a variety of roles on offense, so it's a bit of a surprise to see him be cut before training camp. He figures to resurface in a depth role elsewhere in the league.