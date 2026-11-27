Iosivas (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Iosivas had his 21-day window to return from IR opened Nov. 12, so the Bengals are running out of time to add him back to the active roster before he would need to miss the remainder of the season. If Iosivas isn't added back onto the roster ahead of Sunday's game, expect such a move to transpire early the following week before the Bengals travel to Cleveland. Dohnte Meyers has been filling in as Cincinnati's No. 3 WR during Iosivas' ongoing absence.