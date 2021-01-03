Allen completed six of 21 passes for 48 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Bengals' Week 17 loss to the Ravens.

After putting together some valiant efforts filling in for Joe Burrow (knee), Allen fell flat in the season finale. He concluded the 2020 season having made four appearances and posting five touchdowns, three interceptions and 925 passing yards. Allen was playing the season on a one-year deal, meaning he will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Given the uncertain timeline for Burrow, the Bengals could opt to re-sign Allen to an affordable short-term deal.