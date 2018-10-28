Lawson was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee after exiting Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, spelling an end to his season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lawson had struggled to make an impact with only one sack through the Bengals' first seven games, so the injury officially ends any chance of the edge rusher making amends with a big second half. With Lawson out of commission, the Bengals may be forced to rely more heavily on veteran Michael Johnson and rookie Sam Hubbard at defensive end the rest of the way.