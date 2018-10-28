Bengals' Carl Lawson: Dealing with torn ACL
Lawson was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee after exiting Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, spelling an end to his season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Lawson had struggled to make an impact with only one sack through the Bengals' first seven games, so the injury officially ends any chance of the edge rusher making amends with a big second half. With Lawson out of commission, the Bengals may be forced to rely more heavily on veteran Michael Johnson and rookie Sam Hubbard at defensive end the rest of the way.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8