Evans carried the ball seven times for 15 yards in Friday's 13-13 tie against the Falcons in preseason action. He added two receptions for 20 yards.

Evans was the first Bengals running back on the field with Joe Mixon (personal) and Trayveon Williams (ankle) sidelined. He ended up splitting carries with rookie Chase Brown for most of the first half and wasn't particularly impressive rushing the ball. However, Evans continued to make an impact as a pass catcher -- his likeliest role once the regular season begins. It remains to be seen if he can maintain his role in the offense, but for now, he appears to have the upper hand to be Mixon's primary backup come Week 1.