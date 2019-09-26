Play

The Bengals placed Phillips (knee) on injured reserve Thursday.

Phillips' injury fortunately doesn't appear to be season-ending, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, making him a candidate to return in as soon as eight weeks. The second-year cornerback plays a key role in the Bengals' secondary. Torry McTyer replaced Phillips on Cincinnati's active roster.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories