With Jessie Bates having not signed his franchise tender or reported to camp, the Bengals are preparing to give Hill plenty of first-team snaps in training camp, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Hill can play either corner or safety, but most recently played safety at Michigan. He's the Bengals' first-round pick in 2022 and it can't be helped but to think that the Bengals selected him with Bates' contract situation in mind, even if they argue otherwise in Hobson's article.