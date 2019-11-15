The Bengals placed Kirkpatrick (knee) on injured reserve Friday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Kirkpatrick missed Cincinnati's last three games due to a hyperextended left knee, the severity of which will now cause him to spend the rest of the season on IR. The Bengals will continue to roll with Darqueze Dennard, Williams Jackson and B.W. Webb as the top three cornerbacks.