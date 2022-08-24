Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Apple won't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a quad injury, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor relayed that Apple will have fluid drained from his quad, which will keep him sidelined, but it doesn't appear like the injury, or procedure, is a major concern yet. The 2016 first-round pick agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason to return to the Bengals after totaling 49 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass defenses across 16 appearances last year.