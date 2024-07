The Bengals placed All (knee) on the active/non-football injury list Saturday.

All tore the ACL in his right knee last October, but that didn't prevent Cincinnati from selecting him in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. It's not clear how far along All in his recovery or whether he'll be ready to play by the start of the regular season. However, he can be activated off the NFI list at any point during training camp, at which point he'd be able to practice and play in preseason contests.