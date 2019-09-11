Bates (wrist) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Bates practicing in some capacity with this new injury is a positive sign that he'll be able to play Sunday versus the 49ers. The second-year pro has massive value for the team, as he recorded 111 tackles, seven pass breakups and three interceptions in his rookie year. If Bates isn't able to shake this issue, however, Brandon Wilson will take over as the team's starting free safety.

