Brown is slated to sign a two-year extension with the Bengals, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.

The veteran offensive lineman from Oklahoma has spent each of the last three seasons in Cincinnati and is now under contract through 2028 following his extension. Brown has been a reliable presence for the Bengals, appearing in all 17 regular-season games in two of his three seasons with the team (including 2025). He's expected to remain Cincinnati's top left tackle during the 2026 campaign.