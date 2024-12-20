Brown (leg) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Cleveland.
Brown logged a DNP during Wednesday and Thursday's practice, but he did elevate to a limited participant on Friday. This does show some improvement for the left tackle, but his true status should be determined before kickoff on Sunday morning. If not able to play, Cordell Volson will likely get the start again for the Bengals.
