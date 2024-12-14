Brown (leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 15 clash against the Titans.
Brown is going to miss his second straight game due to a lingering leg injury. With the left tackle set to be sidelined, Cordell Volson will likely make a second consecutive start.
