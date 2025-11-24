Perine (ankle) was estimated as a full participant on Monday's practice report, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Perine has missed each of the Bengals' past two contests after suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 9. With Tahj Brooks (concussion) already ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Ravens, Perine appears set to return behind Chase Brown. Perine had been handling a decent chunk of the pass-down and two-minute work for Cincinnati prior to his injury, so his return could be a small hit to Brown's fantasy outlook.