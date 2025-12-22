Perine rushed seven times for 25 yards and one touchdown in the Bengals' 45-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He added two catches for 16 yards on three targets.

Since coming back from injury in Week 13, Perine has recorded 41 carries across four games, significantly eating into Chase Brown's workload. Brown, however, wasn't affected much against Miami, scoring a trio of touchdowns Sunday. While Brown is healthy, Perine has minimal fantasy appeal outside of the deepest of fantasy leagues.