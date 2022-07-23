Perine (undisclosed) was placed on the Bengals' active/PUP list Saturday.
Perine can be removed from this list and practice at any point before the regular season, but he will need to first receive a corresponding medical clearance. The running back's addition to this list comes as somewhat of a surprise after he went through voluntary OTAs without any reported injuries. Perine played 16 games as the Bengals' secondary running back behind Joe Mixon last season, recording 442 scrimmage yards and two scores on 82 total touches, but he likely will have to compete with fellow backup Chris Evans to maintain this spot heading into the regular season.
More News
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: No production in loss•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Finds end zone on long reception•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: One carry against Raiders•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: No offensive snaps in Week 18•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Likely starting Week 18•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: One catch, one carry•