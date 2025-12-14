Bengals' Samaje Perine: Right ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perine left with a right ankle injury in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Ravens. His return is questionable.
Perine went down in a heap while trying to convert a third-down run. Prior to the injury, he had 10 carries for 34 yards, along with a catch for one yard.
